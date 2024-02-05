Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have announced that they will be performing their No. 1 Americana single "Find Your People" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this coming Wednesday, February 7th.

The show airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. EDT and this coming Wednesday the band will be joining guests Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary") and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("An Optimist's Guide to the Planet").

The performance comes as the group prepare to hit the road this spring for the Feels Like Home tour, that they will be launching in support of their ninth full-length studio LP, "Strangers No More". See the dates below:

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:

April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music Hall

April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine

April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater

April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC

April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom

April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café

April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall

April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues

April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn

April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music Festival

April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn

April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom

April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre

April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon

May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown

May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room

May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall

May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern

May 15 in Lincoln, NE at Pinebowl Amphitheatre$

May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

$Willie Nelson

