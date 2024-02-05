Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have announced that they will be performing their No. 1 Americana single "Find Your People" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this coming Wednesday, February 7th.
The show airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. EDT and this coming Wednesday the band will be joining guests Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary") and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("An Optimist's Guide to the Planet").
The performance comes as the group prepare to hit the road this spring for the Feels Like Home tour, that they will be launching in support of their ninth full-length studio LP, "Strangers No More". See the dates below:
Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:
April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music Hall
April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine
April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte
April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater
April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC
April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom
April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café
April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall
April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom
April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues
April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn
April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music Festival
April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn
April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom
April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre
April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon
May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown
May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall
May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room
May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall
May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre
May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre
May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern
May 15 in Lincoln, NE at Pinebowl Amphitheatre$
May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
$Willie Nelson
