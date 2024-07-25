Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors 'Burn' With Ellie Holcomb

(Stunt) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are thrilled to be joined by Ellie Holcomb for their latest new single "Burn" that's out today. It's another Southern scorcher for the band and will be one of the featured tracks on their forthcoming LP Strangers No More Volume Two that's due out September 12th.

It's a tale as old as time itself...the lament of the heartbroken longing for the one that was probably never that interested in the first place. The sirens in Homer's Odyssey to Daisy Buchanan in the Great Gatsby and a hundred classic heartbreak songs. 'Burn' is a song about getting too close to the fire, but you do it anyway, hoping maybe your story won't be the same as those who came before you. - Drew Holcomb

"Burn (feat. Ellie Holcomb)" follows Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors live cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" - a staple in the band's setlist this past year that was released in June. Over the past six months Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been releasing a steady flow of new songs including May's reflective "Soul's A Camera," March's Southern rocker "Suffering," and December's heartfelt ballad "Way Back When." These songs, as well as "Burn," were recorded during the Strangers No More album sessions and will be featured on the Strangers No More Volume Two LP.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have spent the past year on the road supporting their latest full-length studio album Strangers No More. The LP is their ninth full-length and features the group's first #1 Americana single "Find Your People." The single had a huge spike in streams this past Spring thanks to Instagram Reels and TikTok, where the song peaked at #2 on TikTok's popular chart and broke into the Top 50 (#49) on the Billboard TikTok chart. The success of the album and single also helped the band reach a new career milestone in May when they celebrated more than 500 million global streams

Holcomb and his band - Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) - have been on a roll since the Strangers No More release, kicking things off last June with a return to Bonnaroo followed by a direct support slot for Darius Rucker, headline shows, a short run with The Head and The Heart, and a January UK solo tour for Holcomb who spent February on the road with his wife Ellie Holcomb. On the TV front, they returned to CBS Saturday Morning in July, made their debut on Live with Kelly & Mark in October, made their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23rd, and joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have some more headline dates on the horizon as well as some festivals.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:

July 26 in White Sulfur Springs, MT at Red Ants Pants Music Festival

July 28 in Sandpoint, ID at Festival Sandpoint

August 23-24 in Tønder, Denmark at Tønder Festival

August 25 in Leicestershire, UK at Long Road Festival

September 29 in Bridgeport, CT at Soundside Music Festival

October 6 in Memphis, TN at Mempho Music Festival

October 15 in Dallas TX at Texas State Fair

