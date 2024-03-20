Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Go Southern Rock With 'Suffering'

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have gone southern rock with their brand new song "Suffering", which marks the band's first new single of 2024 year and arrives as they plan to hit the road for a U.S. headline tour.
Holcomb shared, "One of our guiding principles when we recorded the 21 songs of Strangers No More was to let the song tell us how to record it. What that means is not to let past recording habits and sonic choices dictate how we record these new songs. I wrote this song from the well of all my love of rock n roll.
"It's a stanza song telling the story of people lost in their circumstances, which we as humans often have so little control of. We all suffer, it's a part of the deal, and singing it as loud as I can in the bullet of a rock song makes it feel like we are all in this together. Here is one of my favorite recordings we have ever made. We give you...'Suffering.'"
April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music Hall
April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine
April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte
April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater
April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC
April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom
April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café
April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall
April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom
April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues
April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn
April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music Festival
April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn
April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom
April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre
April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon
May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown
May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall
May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room
May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall
May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre
May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre
May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern
May 15 in Lincoln, NE at Pinebowl Amphitheatre$
May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
$Willie Nelson
