Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Go Southern Rock With 'Suffering'

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have gone southern rock with their brand new song "Suffering", which marks the band's first new single of 2024 year and arrives as they plan to hit the road for a U.S. headline tour.

Holcomb shared, "One of our guiding principles when we recorded the 21 songs of Strangers No More was to let the song tell us how to record it. What that means is not to let past recording habits and sonic choices dictate how we record these new songs. I wrote this song from the well of all my love of rock n roll.

"It's a stanza song telling the story of people lost in their circumstances, which we as humans often have so little control of. We all suffer, it's a part of the deal, and singing it as loud as I can in the bullet of a rock song makes it feel like we are all in this together. Here is one of my favorite recordings we have ever made. We give you...'Suffering.'"

April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music Hall

April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine

April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater

April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC

April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom

April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café

April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall

April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues

April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn

April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music Festival

April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn

April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom

April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre

April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon

May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown

May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room

May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall

May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern

May 15 in Lincoln, NE at Pinebowl Amphitheatre$

May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

$Willie Nelson

Related Stories

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce 'Brick By Brick' EP With Title Track Stream

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Unplug For New EP

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors To Rock CBS Saturday Morning

News > Drew Holcomb