Jimmy Eat World Reflective With 'Something Loud' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2022

Jimmy Eat World Single art
Single art

Jimmy Eat World have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Something Loud", which was co-directed by the band and Austin Gavin.

Frontman Jim Adkins was inspired by the announcement of the When We Were Young Festival and the band produced the song with Justin Meldel-Johnson.

Adkins shared, "While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff. You're in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like sh*t-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought 'grownups' were.

"Yeah, it doesn't work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them." Watch the video below:

News > Jimmy Eat World

