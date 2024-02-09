Bob Marley: One Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Arrives

(UMe) The worldwide digital release of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the highly anticipated feature Bob Marley: One Love is available now via UMe/Island Records/Tuff Gong.

Bob Marley and the Wailers - One Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack comprises 17 of the late reggae luminary's best-known recordings, which will be featured in director Reinaldo Marcus Green's biographical drama. The film debuts in theaters nationwide on Feb. 14.

The music on the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack is drawn from several of the Island albums that launched Marley to stardom: Catch a Fire (1973), Burnin' (1973), Rastaman Vibration (1976), Exodus (1977), Kaya (1978), and Uprising (1980).

Several of the songs are featured prominently on the multiplatinum 1984 hits compilation Legend. Recognized as the bestselling reggae album of all time, it has spent over 800 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and recently surpassed sales of 18 million copies in the U.S.

Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack is now available in Dolby Atmos®, mixed by Nick Rives, who also mixed the albums Legend, Exodus, Catch A Fire, and Burnin' in Dolby Atmos in collaboration with the Marley estate. With Dolby Atmos, fans will experience every detail of their favorite Marley classics as they are revealed with incredible depth and clarity.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Barbie, Peaky Blinders) as Marley, Lashana Lynch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, No Time to Die) as his wife Rita, and James Norton (Little Women, Mr. Jones) as Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Stream the album here and watch the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love below:

