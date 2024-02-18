.

Bob Marley's Exodus Expanded To Celebrate One Love Biopic

02-18-2024
Bob Marley's Exodus Expanded To Celebrate One Love Biopic

(UMe) In conjunction with the upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which is based on the life of global icon, Island/UMe will be releasing a new limited edition of Bob Marley 's timeless album, Exodus, on May 24, 2024. Including an exclusive 10" LP of rare bonus tracks and an essay by Jamaican historian Herbie Miller, this all-new package will be encased in a gatefold design for the first time.

Cited by Time Magazine as the Best Album of the 20th Century ("Every song is a classic, from the messages of love to the anthems of revolution") and the BBC as the "album that defined the 20th Century," the legacy of Exodus extends beyond genres, eras, and continents, whose impact propelled Third World culture and politics into the global spotlight.

"Exodus is a timeless document that publicly reveals the contemplations and reflections on the life of one of the 20th century's most revered artists and revolutionaries," Miller writes in the new liner notes. "It shows Bob's fears and vulnerability, his steadfast commitment to making humanity as equitable and ideal as imaginable and spreading his Rastafari spirituality to the four corners of the earth."

As depicted in a critical scene in the One Love film, this special edition will feature the original cover design of the album created by longtime Marley family friend, creative designer, and lighting director Neville Garrick. Originally conceived in the context of flight, depicting a green, gold, and red-winged migrating bird, with Marley and the Wailers enclosed in a global sphere overseen by Haile Selassie, the design was symbolic of the parting of the Red Sea. Garrick's final and now-classic album art will adorn the back of this new package.

Released on vinyl for the first time in decades, the 10" includes dub versions of "Exodus," "Jamming," and "Punky Reggae Party " - the latter associated with Exodus as the B-side of "Jamming" - plus the rare "Roots," first issued as the B-side of "Waiting In Vain."

Preorder here and see the tracklist below:

Original LP
Side A
Natural Mystic 3:28
So Much Things to Say 3:08
Guiltiness 3:19
The Heathen 2:32
Exodus 7:40

Side B
Jamming 3:31
Waiting in Vain 4:16
Turn Your Lights Down Low 3:39
Three Little Birds 3:00
One Love/People Get Ready 2:52

Bonus 10" LP
Side A
Exodus (Version) 3:10
Jamming (Dub) 3:07
Roots 3:45

Side B
Punky Reggae Party (Dub) 8:50

Related Stories
Bob Marley's Exodus Expanded To Celebrate One Love Biopic

Bob Marley: One Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Arrives

Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Where Is Bob Marley

Eric Clapton, Bob Weir and More Appear On Stephen Marley's New Album - 2023 In Review

Bob Marley And The Wailers Catch A Fire - 50th Anniversary Editions Released

News > Bob Marley

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography- Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate Gilby Clarke- more

AC/DC Add Dates To PWR UP Tour- Foreigner Icon Lou Gramm Has Mixed Feelings About Rock Hall Nomination- more

Reviews

Live: Small Island Big Song

Matisyahu - Hold The Fire

Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2

On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024

Latest News

Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography

Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate Gilby Clarke

Ashley McBryde Appears On CBS Sunday Morning

The Hellacopters Release 'Let's Talk Grande Rock Revisited' Documentary

Mother Mother 'Explode!' With New Video As Album Arrives

Kamelot Add Leg To Awaken The World Tour

blur's Parklife 30th Anniversary Special Edition Coming On Record Store Day

Horizon Theory Have 'Nowhere To Go' Ahead Of Cold and Orgy Tour