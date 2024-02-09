Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Headspace Holiday' Video

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has released a music video for the new song "Headspace Holiday". That track comes from his latest solo album, "Infinity Now", which will arrive on May 3rd.

He said of the new song, "Life can stress you out and there's a lot of bad news on the TV more often than not, so 'Headspace Holiday' is about just that, the need for a mental escape from all of life's noise."

Keith said of the video, "It can be a challenge to find the right visual representation for your music sometimes, but we were able to get some cool performance and artsy silhouette shots. The director Jake Johnson was awesome to work with and I really like how it turned out. Plus, there was a Trans Am in it so that was cool!"

Related Stories

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares Song From New Solo Album

News > Keith Wallen