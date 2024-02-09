.

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Headspace Holiday' Video

02-09-2024
Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Headspace Holiday' Video

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has released a music video for the new song "Headspace Holiday". That track comes from his latest solo album, "Infinity Now", which will arrive on May 3rd.

He said of the new song, "Life can stress you out and there's a lot of bad news on the TV more often than not, so 'Headspace Holiday' is about just that, the need for a mental escape from all of life's noise."

Keith said of the video, "It can be a challenge to find the right visual representation for your music sometimes, but we were able to get some cool performance and artsy silhouette shots. The director Jake Johnson was awesome to work with and I really like how it turned out. Plus, there was a Trans Am in it so that was cool!"

Related Stories
Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Headspace Holiday' Video

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares Song From New Solo Album

News > Keith Wallen

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming- more

Vampire Weekend New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse- Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin Lead Inkcarceration- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989

Latest News

Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards

All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming

Bob Marley: One Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Arrives

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Headspace Holiday' Video

Firewind Reveal Visual For New Song 'Chains'

Devour the Day and Egypt Central Team With 'Nobody Owns Me'

Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream 'Red Moon Rising' Video

Lionheart Premiere 'Little Ships' Video