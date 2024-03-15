Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unleashes 'The Wolf'

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has released a music video for his new single "The Wolf". The track comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Infinity Now", which will arrive on May 3rd.
Wallen had this to say about the track, "'The Wolf' is a song and a concept that I felt a lot of us can identify with. We've all known those people that for whatever reason we just can't break ourselves away from them.
"An addiction on every level, all the while knowing it's a toxic situation. You break all those promises to yourself that you'll stay away, but ultimately there you are again."
He said of the visual, "The video for 'The Wolf' was shot in a beautiful house in south Nashville. Directed by Courtney Dellafiora, we wanted an intimate look and setting that was reminiscent of waking from a dream in the middle of the night, and then grabbing the guitar and playing the song.
"The most exciting thing of all with getting to work with 'Bane,' the real live wolf actor and his amazing training staff for the shoot! That was a first for me, and I couldn't be happier how the video turned out."
