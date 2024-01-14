Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares Song From New Solo Album

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has released a music video for his new song "Strings", a track from his forthcoming solo album, "Infinity Now", which will be hitting stores on May 3rd.
Wallen had the following to say about the new single, "'Strings' is a shot of adrenaline, and an earnest refusal to conform to any agenda other than your own free thought and peace of mind."
According to the announcement, Wallen will be debuting his solo material while pulling double duty. He will serve as the support act on an acoustic tour with his main band Breaking Benjamin. All dates are below.
INFINITY NOW TRACK LISTING:
"Infinity"
"Strings"
"Headspace Holiday"
"The Wolf"
"Don't Fall Asleep"
"Nemesis"
"Blackout"
"Crown of Thorns"
"Crush Me"
"Dear Father"
KEITH WALLEN ON TOUR:
WITH BREAKING BENJAMIN:
1/12 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
1/13 - Richmond, VA - The National
1/15 - Hunsville, AL - Von Braun Center
1/16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
1/19 - Memphis, TN - Elvis Presley's Memphis-Graceland Soundstage
1/20 - Fayetteville, AZ - JJ's Live
1/23 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
1/24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
1/26 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
