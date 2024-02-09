Queen Share Final Episode Of The Greatest Live

Queen have released the final episode of their The Greatest Live video series entitled "Episode 100". Hollywood Records shared the following details: As the curtain falls on our Queen The Greatest Live series, this high-speed video montage reminds us of 100 legendary - and lesser-known - moments that demonstrate why Queen truly are The Greatest.

It's a tall order to document every twist and turn of the greatest rock 'n' roll story ever told in five minutes. But as our Queen The Greatest Live series concludes with this milestone 50th episode - making 100 episodes in total, including the original Queen The Greatest series of 2021 - we bid farewell with a whistlestop showreel of the band's 100 most memorable moments from the past half-century.

And what a ride it's been. Skilfully compiled by series producer Simon Lupton, 100 landmark events from Queen's career are represented, including the band's ascent to the big league at the Rainbow Theatre in 1974, Freddie revving up the Wembley Stadium crowd at 1985's Live Aid and the Magic Helicopter choppering over the 120,000-strong Knebworth Park audience for the final Mercury-era performance in 1986.

But amongst the flagship moments in this quickfire montage, you'll also spot curios from deep in the Queen vaults. Blink and you'll miss Freddie sat on the shoulders of Superman, the lineup taking tea on their inaugural tour of Japan in 1975 and the Miracle Express locomotive tearing along the Nene Valley Railway as the band film the video for 1989's Breakthru.

Even the post-Freddie era is represented, as we see the band regroup with Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert in the new millennium, reimagining those timeless anthems with cutting-edge audio-visual production. As ever with this still-vital band, the show will go on, with big plans afoot for 2024 and beyond. But for now, sit back and enjoy a majestic montage that reminds us why Queen truly are The Greatest.

Thanks for watching.

Queen The Greatest Live - The Series

Written and Produced by Simon Lupton

Filmed and Edited by Fergus March

Film Researched by Keith Badman

With Special Thanks to Brian May & Roger Taylor

And Adam Lambert & Paul Rodgers

A Seven Seas Films Production for Queen Productions Ltd.

