Singled Out: Umbra and the Volcan Siege and Anna Maze's Split Vinyl

Umbra and the Volcan Siege and Anna Maze teamed up for a split 12" vinyl and to celebrate we asked them each to tell us about tracks from the special release. Here are the stories:

Jim Licka from Umbra & the Volcan Siege tells us about "Hercules" from 'His Side' of the album: "Hercules" is my "Chicago, I love you" anthem. It is my warmup song to get me pumped before a big show. It's a feeling of "anything is possible" and is fueling my strength and character. It is a shout out to Frank Zappa as I used "Cruisin' for Burgers" as my opening lyric in tribute to his tune of the same name (from the Mothers of Invention album 'Uncle Meat').

There is a music video for "Hercules" that tells the story of the song and leads you on a journey down the iconic Lake Shore Drive. It captures the essence and beauty of the lake and Chicago's gorgeous architecture. The energy of this amazing city is what fuels the song. I hope you enjoy it!

Anna Morkin from The Anna Maze tells us about "I Am Gonna" from 'Her Side' of the album: I wrote the song "I Am Gonna" and called it such because it is a phrase I use often. I decided to write about all the things that I keep telling myself I am gonna do. "I am gonna get where I am going" is about perseverance. "I am gonna stop blaming everybody" is about taking personal responsibility. The song is really about the moment you decide to change for the better. The chorus conveys more of an urgency: "I MUST do things for me, I MUST make my self happy, I

MUST not care any about what anybody thinks of me." It's a list of the things I am gonna do.

In the music video, my band is gathered in my home and playing music together, something I am gonna do for a long time! Thanks to CJ for recording and for playing bass! Thanks to Curtis and Roy for guitar and drums! And a big thanks to Jim, my love, for instruments, vocals and support!

