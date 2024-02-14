Is For Lovers Festival Initial Dates Announced

(Speakeasy) "Is For Lovers Festival," the beloved Summer tour celebrating music and community under the sunny skies of North America, has revealed six of the cities who will host 2024 outings:
June 22 in Stateline, Nev., July 13 in Charleston, W. Va., July 27 in Sauget, Ill., Aug. 24 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Aug. 31 in Los Angeles, Calif., and Sept. 7 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Early bird tickets are available today at 12 noon local time, exclusively to American Express Card Members (visit isforloversfestival.com for more information).
"Is For Lover Festival" 2024 tour dates:
June 22 - Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers
Stateline, NV @ Harveys
July 13 - West Virginia Is For Lovers
Charleston, WV @ GoMart Ballpark
July 27 - Pop's Is For Lovers
Sauget, IL @ Pop's
August 24 - Iowa Is For Lovers
Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove
August 31 - California Is For Lovers
Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum
September 7 - Ohio Is For Lovers
Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Stay tuned for additional dates and city-by-city line-up announcements.
The "Is For Lovers Festival" launched in 2022, with Hawthorne Heights, the founders and curators of the annual outing, bringing the touring trek to three cities for its inaugural run. In 2023, "Is For Lovers" expanded to 10 cities, spanning the U.S, from Hawaii to the Outerbanks of North Carolina. Named after Hawthorne Heights' iconic song, "Ohio Is For Lovers," previous performers have included Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, Yellowcard, The Story So Far, State Champs, Bayside, Thursday, and more. Beyond the music, "Is For Lovers" delivers an all-around experience for attendees, fostering collaborations with local vendors, hosting a diverse, regionally-inspired marketplace, and featuring a range of activities such as the renowned "Dunk-a-Punk" booth. With its blends of music, camaraderie, and entertainment, "Is For Lovers" stands as a vibrant celebration of community and happiness.
