Stephen Wilson Jr.'s Late Night TV Debut Goes Online

(Big Loud) Stephen Wilson Jr. made his late night TV debut on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers with a raucous performance of his viral hit "Cuckoo," and video of the performance has been shared online.

Previous performances of "Cuckoo" have garnered over three million views on TikTok and nearly seven million views on Instagram, leading to his 2023 LP son of dad peaking at No. 3 on the iTunes country albums chart and at No. 14 on the all genre albums chart.

The song comes from his debut double album which was released last year via Big Loud Records and appeared on numerous year-end lists by Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Billboard, music critic Grady Smith and named the No. 1 album of the year by Holler and All Country News.

Later this year, he will embark on his debut headline tour with shows in New York, Minneapolis, Louisville, and Birmingham, all of which sold out in hours. He will also hit the road supporting HARDY, Brothers Osborne, and The Cadillac Three with festival appearances at Stagecoach, C2C, Country Thunder, Tortuga, and more.

