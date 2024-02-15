Stephen Wilson Jr.'s Late Night TV Debut Goes Online

(Big Loud) Stephen Wilson Jr. made his late night TV debut on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers with a raucous performance of his viral hit "Cuckoo," and video of the performance has been shared online.
Previous performances of "Cuckoo" have garnered over three million views on TikTok and nearly seven million views on Instagram, leading to his 2023 LP son of dad peaking at No. 3 on the iTunes country albums chart and at No. 14 on the all genre albums chart.
The song comes from his debut double album which was released last year via Big Loud Records and appeared on numerous year-end lists by Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Billboard, music critic Grady Smith and named the No. 1 album of the year by Holler and All Country News.
Later this year, he will embark on his debut headline tour with shows in New York, Minneapolis, Louisville, and Birmingham, all of which sold out in hours. He will also hit the road supporting HARDY, Brothers Osborne, and The Cadillac Three with festival appearances at Stagecoach, C2C, Country Thunder, Tortuga, and more.
Stephen Wilson Jr. Making Late Night TV Debut This Week
Stephen Wilson Jr. Unplugs For 'Year To Be Young (1994)'
Stephen Wilson Jr. Unplugs For 'Grief Is Only Love'
Stephen Wilson Jr. Tributes His Dad With 'Father's Son'
Def Leppard To Stream Rare Club Show This Friday- Queen Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Hate To Love: Nickelback- more
Pearl Jam Announce 'Dark Matter' World Tour- Peter Criss and More To Rock Def Leppard's Rick Allen All-Star Benefit Jam- Kittie Return - more
Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2
On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
Queen Announce Special Limited Edition Release
Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' Given Power Metal Makeover By DragonForce
Hate To Love: Nickelback Coming To Movie Theaters
The End Machine Premiere 'Killer Of The Night' Video
Hot Water Music Share 'Menace' Video To Announce 'Vows' Album
Def Leppard To Stream Rare Club Show This Friday
Carl Palmer Career Spanning Box Set Coming
Stephen Wilson Jr.'s Late Night TV Debut Goes Online