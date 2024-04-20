Stephen Wilson Jr. Performs 'Year To Be Young 1994' For Stephen Colbert's LateShowMeMusic Series

(Missing Piece Group) Stephen Wilson Jr. winds back the clock three decades and brings you back to the days when MTV ruled and first kisses happened at roller rinks and has released a spirited performance of "Year To Be Young 1994" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic series.
The performance arrives as Stephen Wilson Jr. tours the country for a completely sold out debut headline tour which continues with upcoming stops in Portland, Seattle and New York City.
Wilson Jr. will make his Stagecoach debut next week on Saturday, April 27, and continue touring throughout the rest of the year with dates supporting HARDY, Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three.
4/20: Biloxi, MS - Crawfish Music Festival
5/24: Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
4/27: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival
5/4: Dublin, UK - The Academy %
5/5: Belfast, UK - Limelight %
5/8: Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy %
5/9: Newcastle, UK - NX %
5/11: Manchester, UK - Academy %
5/12: Leeds, UK - 02 Academy %
5/14: Nottingham, UK - Rock City %
5/16: Cardiff, UK - Tramshed %
5/21: Seattle, WA - High Dive *SOLD OUT*
5/22: Portland, OR - Mission Theater *SOLD OUT*
5/24: Pomona, CA - Los Angeles County Fair
5/30: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^
5/31: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
6/1: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^
6/2: Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival
6/6: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^
6/7: Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC ^
6/11: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge *SOLD OUT*
6/13: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater *
6/14: Buffalo, NY - Terminal B at The Outer Harbor *
6/15: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphiteater *
6/20: Mack, CO - Country Jam Colorado
6/21: Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
6/22: Fort Collins, CO - Agge Theater
6/27: LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series *
6/28: Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Prudential Hall *
6/29: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *
7/6: Madison, IN - Roostertail Music Festival
7/25: Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam
8/1: Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest
9/1: Weston, CO - Caveman Music Fesitval
* - with Brothers Osborne
% - with The Cadillac Three
^ - with HARDY
