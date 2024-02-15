Wolf Parade's Boeckner Shares New Song and Announce North American Tour

Wolf Parade frontman Boeckner has shared his new single "Euphoria", which comes from his forthcoming debut self-titled album that is set to be released by Sub Pop on March 15th.

Prescription Music PR sent over these details: "Euphoria" is a song that dips into that off-kilter darkness, dashes of vibraphone tossed against woozy waves of synth. "It's too late/ Time accelerates/ From the cradle to the grave," Boeckner calls like some nuclear fallout Ziggy Stardust, glitching electronics dripping off the mix. The track's percussive thrum comes courtesy of Matt Chamberlain and serves to bolster Boeckner's potent guitar throughout the record.

Alongside the single, Boeckner is announcing North American headlining touring plans for Spring and Summer 2024 to support his forthcoming self-titled Sub Pop debut. Boeckner will perform material from the new album along with deep cuts and highlights from Operators, Handsome Furs, Divine Fits, and Wolf Parade catalog. The tours will also feature different lineups for the April and June dates. For the west coast shows, the live band will include Sam Brown (Operators, Divine Fits, New Bomb Turks) on drums, Alex Fischel (Spoon, Divine Fits) on keys, and Brad Laner (Medicine, Savage Republic) on guitar. The line up for the east coast dates will be announced soon.

Wed. Apr. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Thu. Apr. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Sun. Apr. 28 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Mon. Apr. 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Tue. Apr. 30 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl on Granville

Wed. Jun. 05 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Thu. Jun. 06 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Fri. Jun. 07 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe Tavern

Sat. Jun. 08 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

Mon. Jun. 10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Wed. Jun. 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Jun. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Fri. Jun. 14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

