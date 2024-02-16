The Offspring Celebrating 'Smash' Anniversary With The Punk Rock Museum Takeover

(Big Picture Media) This past weekend at their packed show in Las Vegas at Fremont St. Experience, The Offspring announced they will be returning to Las Vegas for a take-over of The Punk Rock Museum to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed record, Smash, during the weekend of April 12th-14th with a slew of fun activities.

Throughout the take-over there will be a Pop-Up exhibit of never before seen Smash era items, including photos of the band by world renowned photographer Lisa Johnson as well as additional Smash memorabilia.

Band members will be participating in a variety of different events throughout the weekend. Lead guitarist, Noodles will be an official tour guide for the museum across the weekend. You can join Noodles as he gives personal, guided tours at the museum and hear some of his fun and crazy stories.

One of the highlights will be on Saturday, April 13th with The Punk Rock Museum hosting a fun and intimate Q&A session with the full band that will also include an acoustic performance of a few of their most beloved Smash songs. The ticket for this special event will include a copy of a limited edition of Smash in a special variant for The Punk Rock Museum signed by the entire band and a guided tour with Noodles.

Other take-over events include band member Jonah Nimoy, as guest DJ at the Triple Down Bar on Friday, April 12th. The following night, Saturday, April 13th, bassist Todd Morse will be the guest DJ. Head to the bar to hear the two play some of their favorite tunes all night long! While you're there, you can enjoy one of the Smash themed cocktails that will be on the menu, featuring Dexter's Gringo Bandito Hot Sauce! You can also stop by the Somethin' To Taco 'Bout Truck for some delicious tacos from 6-9 PM on 4/13, and don't forget to sprinkle on some Gringo Bandito!

Exclusive merchandise celebrating Smash and The Punk Rock Museum will be only available for purchase during that weekend, this includes an exclusive The Punk Rock Museum pink colorway vinyl edition of Smash. For those that want to permanently commemorate the event, The Shop tattoo parlor upstairs in the museum will also be offering Offspring flash sheet tattoos, appointments can be booked through the museum's website.

