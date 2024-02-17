Singled Out: The Suicide Disease's Constellations

Grunge rockers The Suicide Disease marked Valentine's Day this year by releasing their new single "Constellations" and to celebrate we asked Jay Francis to tell us about the Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills and KJ Strock (Machine Gun Kelly, Crown The Empire, Motionless in White, We Came as Romans) produced song. Here is the story:

"Constellations" is a song I wrote about losing my brother. The celestial title comes from a night that I could not sleep and I decided to go outside and spend the night looking at the stars. When I was out there, drinking, I wanted so much to believe he could see me, and maybe even hear me.

When I first lost him, I didn't want to believe it was real, so I like many people dealing with loss you wonder where they go and if communication is ever possible again. To have one more conversation with him would have been the type of closure I needed for my soul. But the sun came up that next day, and the reality of it all came back with the dawn, taking away all the stars in the sky.

When someone kills themself, you could think they are ending some form of pain here on earth, but once that is done, that pain transfers to all those who loved them. I don't think anyone wins when someone kills themself, but if he believed dying was going to be a victory, then he was indeed, invincible.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

