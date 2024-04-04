The Suicide Disease Announce New Single 'Descent'

Grunge rockers The Suicide Disease have announced that they will be releasing a brand new single entitled "Descent" on April 12th via Zodhiac Records.

Lead vocalist Jay Francis shared this about the upcoming track, "Descent is the dark path we take when we are constantly thinking about the macabre. Wanting someone back from the dead and not moving forward with your life because of it.

"It's as bad as trying to dig up a body, you're just digging up the past. And the message here is that death is final - so loved ones would tell you to live on." The song can be pre-saved here.

