Loverboy To Release 'Live In '82' This Spring

(Wolfson Entertainment) The story of Loverboy is akin to a Hollywood movie. Overcoming rejection to eventually become one of Canada's most successful rock bands of all time and selling millions of albums in the process, is a feel-good story for the ages.
On June 7th, 2024, one of their most incredible live performances will be released for the very first time, in high definition. "Live In '82" has been lovingly restored by Paul Dean from his personal archive of 16mm film, the joyous energy of a band who helped define the golden era of 80's music captured like lightning in a bottle. With their great music, colorful clothing, outrageous hairstyles (and headbands!), and terrific soundtracks for movies like 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', and 'Top Gun', Loverboy has stood the test of time.
"Live In '82" will become available on limited CD+Blu-ray, limited LP+DVD and digital streaming and download. Today's announcement coincides with the launch of the first live track: 'Turn Me Loose' is available as digital single and live video.
For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been "Working For The Weekend" (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean - both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene - at Calgary's Refinery Night Club. Along with Reno and Dean, Loverboy still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken "Spider" Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith on bass.
With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, the band has sold more than 10 million albums, earning several multi-platinum awards. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem 'Working For The Weekend', such arena rock staples as 'The Kid Is Hot Tonight', 'Take Me To The Top', 'Turn Me Loose', 'Jump' and many more. Loverboy are not only masters of their craft as songwriters, but also renowned for being a formidable touring act, spending years on the road sharing stages with everyone from Def Leppard to Journey.
In 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and more recently the Canadian Walk of Fame, in the fall of 2023.
And there is no stopping the band this year, as they embark on a Live Nation promoted North American tour supporting Sammy Hagar, starting in July.
Formats:
Ltd. CD+Blu-ray Digipak / Ltd. LP+DVD Gatefold / Digital
Tracklisting:
CD
01. Intro (LP Side A)
02. Jump
03. Lucky Ones
04. Lady Of The 80's
05. Take Me To The Top
06. It's Your Life
07. Gangs In The Street (LP Side B)
08. Turn Me Loose
09. The Kid Is Hot Tonight
10. When It's Over
11. Working For The Weekend
DVD / Blu-ray
01. Intro
02. Jump
03. Lucky Ones
04. Lady Of The 80's
05. Take Me To The Top
06. It's Your Life
07. Gangs In The Street
08. Turn Me Loose
09. The Kid Is Hot Tonight
10. When It's Over
11. Working For The Weekend
12. End Credits
Mick Mars Addresses Working With Motley Crue Again- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Teams Up With Gibson- more
Beatles Biopics About Each Member Coming From Director Sam Mendes- Kansas Star Phil Ehart Suffers 'Major Heart Attack'
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Mick Mars Addresses Working With Motley Crue Again
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Teams Up With Gibson
Neil Young Releases New Limited Edition 'DUME' Collection
Jimmy Eat World Reimagines 'Clarity' For 25th Anniversary
Royal Tusk Share 'Do No Wrong: The Making of Altruistic' Documentary As Album Arrives
Darkest Hour Deliver 'One With The Void' Video To Mark New Album Release
Frank Turner Goes Power-Pop With 'Girl From The Record Shop'
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland Catch 'Swing Fever' With New Album