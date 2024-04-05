Loverboy Share Fully Restored + Remastered Live Version of 'Lady Of The 80's'

(Atom Splitter) On June 7, one of Loverboy's most incredible live performances will be released for the very first time in high definition. Live In '82 has been lovingly restored by Paul Dean from his personal archive of 16mm film, and the joyous energy of a band who helped define the golden era of '80s music is captured like lightning in a bottle.

After taking the audience on an initial trip back to the golden era of the '80s with the first musical foretaste, the powerful live performance "Turn Me Loose," Loverboy are now presenting their second single "Lady Of The 80's."

As of today, the song is available for download and streaming. The single release is being accompanied by the launch of the music video on the earMUSIC YouTube channel, inviting fans to re-live the live performance of "Lady Of The 80's" at the Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, back in 1982.

"Lady Of The 80's," initially released on the band's self-titled debut album in 1980, showcases Loverboy's energetic and catchy signature sound and is a true gem for all AOR and Hard Rock fans.

With their great music, colorful clothing, outrageous hairstyles (and headbands!), and terrific soundtracks for movies such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Top Gun, Loverboy have stood the test of time.

June 7, 2024, sees the release of Live In '82 on limited CD+Blu-ray, limited LP+DVD as well as digital streaming and download.

Related Stories

Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg

Loverboy To Release 'Live In '82' This Spring

News > Loverboy