Journey will be crossing the pond this fall to bring their have announced a 50th-anniversary Freedom Tour to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and will be bringing Cheap Trick along with them.
The 11-stop tour is scheduled to kick off on October 30th at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff and will conclude on November 17th in London at the O2 Arena with various stops across the UK and Ireland.
Neal Schon had this to say, "It's been too long since we've seen you all! We are all very excited to be coming back to the U.K. and playing with our good friends CHEAP TRICK, who I've known and played with since the '70s. It's going to be a great party for all!"
Oct. 30 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
Oct. 31 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Nov. 02 - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
Nov. 04 - Belfast, SSE Arena Belfast
Nov. 05 - Dublin, 3Arena
Nov. 08 - Manchester, Ao Arena
Nov. 09 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
Nov. 11 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Nov. 13 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Nov. 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Nov. 17 - London, O2 Arena
Def Leppard To Stream Rare Club Show This Friday
Revolution Saints Share 'Fall On My Knees' Video As New Album Arrives
Journey Change 'Don't Stop Believin' For 49ers at NFC Championship Game
Journey To Rock 49ers Vs Lions NFC Championship Game Halftime
Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup- Journey And Cheap Trick Tour- more
Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall- Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change- more
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup
Journey And Cheap Trick Taking The Freedom Tour Across The Pond
Knocked Loose Unleash 'Blinding Faith' Video
T.S.O.L. Give Amerie's '1 Thing' A Punk Makeover As A-Side Graffiti Arrives
U2 Share Grammy Awards Performance Of Atomic City
The Rolling Stones Share 'Undercover Of The Night' Lyric Videos
Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts