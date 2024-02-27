.

Journey And Cheap Trick Taking The Freedom Tour Across The Pond

Michael Angulia | 02-27-2024
Journey will be crossing the pond this fall to bring their have announced a 50th-anniversary Freedom Tour to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and will be bringing Cheap Trick along with them.

The 11-stop tour is scheduled to kick off on October 30th at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff and will conclude on November 17th in London at the O2 Arena with various stops across the UK and Ireland.

Neal Schon had this to say, "It's been too long since we've seen you all! We are all very excited to be coming back to the U.K. and playing with our good friends CHEAP TRICK, who I've known and played with since the '70s. It's going to be a great party for all!"

Oct. 30 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
Oct. 31 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Nov. 02 - Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
Nov. 04 - Belfast, SSE Arena Belfast
Nov. 05 - Dublin, 3Arena
Nov. 08 - Manchester, Ao Arena
Nov. 09 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
Nov. 11 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Nov. 13 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Nov. 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Nov. 17 - London, O2 Arena

