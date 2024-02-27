Knocked Loose Unleash 'Blinding Faith' Video

Knocked Loose have premiered a music video for their new single "Blinding Faith". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "On You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To", which is set to be released on May 10th via Pure Noise Records.

another/side sent over these details: On You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, Knocked Loose have honed in on a diverse, cohesive and savagely aggressive album that sums up the massive strides they've taken during their decade as a band, and asserts their boundless potential going forward. Internally, there was the need to challenge themselves as songwriters while retaining the merciless intensity and unflinching honesty that have always been their calling cards. Externally, there was a whole new set of eyes on the hard-touring Louisville quintet, following a banner year on the road, during which they'd brought their underground-seasoned sound to some of the world's biggest stages.

From the start, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To plunges listeners into a cauldron of mental and spiritual anguish. But the album's title contains a note of reassurance amid the turmoil. The phrase originates from an experience that frontman Bryan Garris, who suffers from what he calls a "borderline phobia of flying," had during a particularly trying flight. As he battled his nerves during takeoff, the vocalist found himself talking to a woman seated next to him. When he confided in her about his anxiety, she assured, "You won't go before you're supposed to."

But glossing over negative emotions isn't what Knocked Loose are about. The new songs find them plumbing through new depths of loathing - directed both inward and outward. Their raging lead single "Blinding Faith" skillfully wields whiplash tempo changes in service of a scathing indictment of religious groupthink, and the hypocrisy that can sometimes accompany an outwardly pious life.

"It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people," guitarist Isaac Hale reflects of attending church with his mother in his younger years. "They knew that it made them seem like a better person - or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face."

Across 10 tracks and 27 gripping minutes, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To leans into Knocked Loose's most extreme impulses, from blastbeat-driven fury, chaotic turbulence and seismic breakdowns, while seasoning the mix with ear-catching auxiliary percussion, evocative samples and shout-along hooks, all interwoven to perfection by Grammy-nominated, pop-savy producer Drew "WZRD BLD" Fulk.

You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To is filled with boundary-pushing textures and samples the band has collected over the years. On "Suffocate," Garris teams up with pop-meets-metal trailblazer Poppy, for an effort that contrasts an oppressive heaviness befitting the title with a dance-y, syncopated groove and the most concussive reggaeton rhythm you've ever heard. Samples of what sounds like meditative singing bowls open the album to "Take Me Home," with its spoken-word intro, ear-catching auxiliary percussion and brief yet evocative concluding country-song snippet. Elements like these only make the breakneck blur of a track like "Moss Covers All," a song that Garris says deals with his ever-present longing for the comfort of home, feel that much more urgent.

"On this album, we go the fastest we've ever gone; we go the scariest we've ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we've ever gone, and that's the point," Hale says. "Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions."

There's no ceiling for hardcore in 2024 - even an outfit as uncompromising as Knocked Loose can turn up in mainstream-adjacent spaces and win over new fans (see 2023's viral Coachella and Bonnaroo sets). But there's a center to what they do that will never change: uncompromising heaviness, both sonically and thematically. What is evolving is their drive to find new ways to convey that heaviness, and add tasteful variety that only highlights their undiminished ferocity. Everywhere Knocked Loose have been is here on this record - but so is everywhere they may yet go.

Knocked Loose are currently wrapping a sold out EU/UK run and hit the road again late April on a headlining North American tour. The run hits both coasts and includes two sold out nights in New York City at Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5 plus sold out shows at Austin's Stubb's Amphitheater, The Shrine in Los Angeles and more. Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed will support.

You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To Track Listing:

1 - Thirst

2 - Piece By Piece

3 - Suffocate (ft. Poppy)

4 - Don't Reach For Me

5 - Moss Covers All

6 - Take Me Home

7 - Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless)

8 - The Calm That Keeps You Awake

9 - Blinding Faith

10 - Sit & Mourn

Knocked Loose Live Dates:

Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb 28: Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island (SOLD OUT)

Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (SOLD OUT)

Mar 04: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Mar 05: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

Mar 06: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)

Mar 07: Bristol, UK - SWX (SOLD OUT)

Mar 09: Leeds, UK - Project House (SOLD OUT)

Mar 10: London, UK - O2 Forum

Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada

May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine (SOLD OUT)

May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)

May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Age

May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore (SOLD OUT)

May 30: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia

Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History (SOLD OUT)

Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

Apr 29 - Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed

