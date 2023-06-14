Knocked Loose Share 'Deep in the Willow - Everything is Quiet Now' Video

(another side) Knocked Loose strike again with their visionary new Upon Loss singles - "Deep in the Willow" / "Everything is Quiet Now" - which are streaming now alongside its video directed by Eric Richter and front man/vocalist Bryan Garris.
"'Deep in the Willow' and 'Everything is Quiet Now' are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme," Garris tells. "Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After 'A Tear in the Fabric of Life' we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward - which led us to a style of video we've never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I've been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn't be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we've admired for a while. And the songs wouldn't be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process."
The Upon Loss singles, "Deep in the Willow" / "Everything is Quiet Now", are available across digital retailers today via Pure Noise. Upon Loss will be released on 10" vinyl format.
