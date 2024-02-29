Singled Out: Rad Brown's Pace Myself

Rad Brown just released a new single called "Pace Myself" featuring Opio (from Souls of Mischief & Hieroglyphics) and Minor Birds, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track (which will appear on the forthcoming "Upper Crust Confections" project). Here is the story:
It all started with finding a way to combine three earworm songs stuck with me since childhood. I grew up immersed in evangelical entertainment so it's impossible for me to not have been strongly impacted at a musical level by what I loved at the time. Much of it sounds outdated and corny by today's standard, but I loved songs with a heavy synth presence and they still influence what I produce to this day.
The music videos to these earworms felt compelling and engaging, though now my adult lens sees how tiny most of the budgets were. My strong sense of nostalgia drove me to keep the memories alive and weave them together. It's homage and parody simultaneously.
I really wanted to work with Opio, as Bay Area-based Souls of Mischief and Hieroglyphics were influential groups near where I grew up. Opio wrote the lyrics, which I resonated with as a long-distance runner and the analogy he provided.
The final leg of production was getting my friend Chelsea of Oakland-based Minor Birds to write and perform the bridge, which added a fun dynamic with Opio.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen yourself here
Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty's 45th Anniversary
Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'- Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album- Judas Priest- more
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert- Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'
Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More
Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party
Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer
2024 Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park Announced
Danko Jones Stream Previously Unreleased 'Waiting For You'
Mick Mars Streams Debut Album The Other Side Of Mars
KillerStar Release 'You're A Chameleon' Video