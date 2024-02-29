Singled Out: Rad Brown's Pace Myself

Rad Brown just released a new single called "Pace Myself" featuring Opio (from Souls of Mischief & Hieroglyphics) and Minor Birds, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track (which will appear on the forthcoming "Upper Crust Confections" project). Here is the story:

It all started with finding a way to combine three earworm songs stuck with me since childhood. I grew up immersed in evangelical entertainment so it's impossible for me to not have been strongly impacted at a musical level by what I loved at the time. Much of it sounds outdated and corny by today's standard, but I loved songs with a heavy synth presence and they still influence what I produce to this day.

The music videos to these earworms felt compelling and engaging, though now my adult lens sees how tiny most of the budgets were. My strong sense of nostalgia drove me to keep the memories alive and weave them together. It's homage and parody simultaneously.

I really wanted to work with Opio, as Bay Area-based Souls of Mischief and Hieroglyphics were influential groups near where I grew up. Opio wrote the lyrics, which I resonated with as a long-distance runner and the analogy he provided.

The final leg of production was getting my friend Chelsea of Oakland-based Minor Birds to write and perform the bridge, which added a fun dynamic with Opio.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen yourself here

