Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1

Chris Young and Kane Brown have claimed the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase country radio chart this week with their hit song, "Famous Friends."
This gives Young his 12th career No.1 single and Brown his 6th. Chris had this to say about the good news, "Finding out you have the number one song in Country Music is such a crazy feeling. My career started with a #37 #52 #37 in that order. If you had asked me if I ever thought I'd be celebrating my 12th number one... just wow... no words. @kanebrown_music so proud to share this one with you brother!
"Thank you to anyone reading this, @coreycrowder @carybarlowe (my co-writers and CC is my coproducer) , and all of Country Radio for sending this one to the top!!! #FamousFriends #numberone." Watch the video below:
Chris Young Celebrates His Return To The Concert Stage
Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video
Chris Young Tributes Late Friend With 'Drowning'
Chris Young Celebrates 10th Number One Hit By Playing All 10
Chris Young Releases 'Hangin' On' Video
Chris Young Extends His U.S. Tour
Chris Young And The Rock Bond Via Social Media
Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP With The Circle- Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard' Featuring New Singer- Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary- more
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup- Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October- Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP- more
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP With The Circle
Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard' Featuring New Singer
Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary
Travis Tritt Added To Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels
TesseracT Share P O R T A L S Performance of 'Nocturne'
Enter Shikari Announce North American Tour
Deafheaven Stream New Song and Announce Tour
Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1