Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Look Back At Van Halen's 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge'

Michael Angulia | 03-02-2024
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Look Back At Van Halen's 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge'

Sammy Hagar and his former Van Halen bandmate and Michael Anthony have released a new video where they discuss the top live songs from their classic "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" album.

Hagar had this to say, "This was the first record we actually took our time to write and record. I think pound for a pound, or song for a song, it might be my favorite. Andy Johns engineered this record and sonically it's big & fat. We worked harder on this record than any record, not because it was a struggle, but because we wanted to make (as Andy Johns said) the definitive Van Halen record. It especially sounds good really loud."

Anthony added, "We were able to take our time to write and record this record, and one of the things I especially liked about the recording process was having Andy Johns engineer and co-produce with us. Being a bass player himself, he got me a big fat sound that I had never had on previous records!! Definitely one of my favorite Van Halen albums!!!"

