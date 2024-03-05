High Desert Queen Take On 'Ancient Aliens' With New Video

(Magnetic Eye) Texas desert rockers High Desert Queen release the video clip 'Ancient Aliens' as the first heavy single taken from their forthcoming sophomore full-length "Palm Reader", which has been slated for release on May 31.
'Ancient Aliens' is a tongue-in-cheek video take on John Carpenter's cult movie "They Live" that illustrates the difficulties for musicians in dealing with shifty managers.
"Our first new single 'Ancient Aliens' was also the first song that we recorded for the new album", guitarist Rusty Miller explains. "When we just returned home from our 2023 summer tour, we were all still a little beat up and road worn. At the same time, we were completely fired up to be in the studio. Playing shows every night for six weeks gave us exactly what we needed for the new album. Our engineer Casey Johns did a great job capturing the raw energy and dynamics of our band with this song. We recorded it live without a click track and no overdubs to make it sound just how we play it live on stage."
High Desert Queen and Blue Heron To Release 'Turned To Stone Chapter 8' Split Album
High Desert Queen and Fatso Jetson Team Up For European Spring Tour
