.

High Desert Queen and Fatso Jetson Team Up For European Spring Tour

03-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

High Desert Queen Tour poster
Tour poster

(Purple Sage) Texan heavy rockers High Desert Queen have announced that they will return to Europe this spring with an extensive tour alongside desert rock veterans Fatso Jetson, including festival appearances across the continent.

After two successful trips to Europe so far, High Desert Queen embarks on their largest tour to date. Their "Smoke and Dust Tour" is highlighted by several large festivals like Desertfest London, Desertfest Berlin and Esbjerg Fuzztival, and will see them travel throughout the UK and all across Europe this spring.

"We couldn't be more excited to be heading across the pond to several places we've been to before and experiencing several more places for the first time," says singer Ryan Garney. "We are also humbled to announce we will be touring with the legendary Fatso Jetson for the first half of the tour, and the improvisational project the Rubber Snake Charmers for the last half. We have a pretty good feeling some of us will be all playing together and creating something original and new every night."

High Desert Queen released their critically acclaimed debut "Secrets of the Black Moon" in the fall of 2021 on Ripple Music in collaboration with Blasko. With their thunderous, fuzz-drenched anthemic rock'n'roll, the Texan foursome got instantly adopted by the heavy and stoner rock community worldwide, propelled by the viral release of their "The Mountain vs The Quake" and "As We Roam" videos.

High Desert Queen European tour:
*with Fatso Jetson
May 6 - London (UK) Desertfest London
May 8 - Bournemouth (UK) The Anvil*
May 9 - Tunbridge Wells (UK) The Forum*
May 10 - Leicester (UK) Metal Monocle*
May 11 - Hastings (UK) The Crypt*
May 12 - Rotherham (UK) The Hive*
May 13 - Bradford (UK) The Underground*
May 14 - Leeds (UK) Boom*
May 15 - Newcastle (UK) Trillian's*
May 17 - Utrecht (NL) dB's*
May 18 - Munster (DE) Rare Guitar*
May 19 - TBA
May 20 - Berlin (DE) Desertfest Berlin
May 21 - TBA
May 23 - Cologne (DE) Club Volta*
May 24 - Hannover (DE) Lux*
May 25 - Leuven (BE) JH SOHO*
May 26 - Hamburg (DE) Molotow*
May 27 - Esbjerg (DK) Esbjerg Fuzztival
May 28 - Asendorf (DE) Kulturhaus
May 29 - TBA
May 30 - TBA
May 31 - Lucerne (CH) Sedel
June 1 - TBA

Related Stories
High Desert Queen and Fatso Jetson Team Up For European Spring Tour

More High Desert Queen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more

The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Latest News

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series

The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos

Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video

Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show

Pete Francis Shares New Single From First Post Dispatch Solo Album