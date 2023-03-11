High Desert Queen and Fatso Jetson Team Up For European Spring Tour

Tour poster

(Purple Sage) Texan heavy rockers High Desert Queen have announced that they will return to Europe this spring with an extensive tour alongside desert rock veterans Fatso Jetson, including festival appearances across the continent.



After two successful trips to Europe so far, High Desert Queen embarks on their largest tour to date. Their "Smoke and Dust Tour" is highlighted by several large festivals like Desertfest London, Desertfest Berlin and Esbjerg Fuzztival, and will see them travel throughout the UK and all across Europe this spring.

"We couldn't be more excited to be heading across the pond to several places we've been to before and experiencing several more places for the first time," says singer Ryan Garney. "We are also humbled to announce we will be touring with the legendary Fatso Jetson for the first half of the tour, and the improvisational project the Rubber Snake Charmers for the last half. We have a pretty good feeling some of us will be all playing together and creating something original and new every night."

High Desert Queen released their critically acclaimed debut "Secrets of the Black Moon" in the fall of 2021 on Ripple Music in collaboration with Blasko. With their thunderous, fuzz-drenched anthemic rock'n'roll, the Texan foursome got instantly adopted by the heavy and stoner rock community worldwide, propelled by the viral release of their "The Mountain vs The Quake" and "As We Roam" videos.



High Desert Queen European tour:

*with Fatso Jetson

May 6 - London (UK) Desertfest London

May 8 - Bournemouth (UK) The Anvil*

May 9 - Tunbridge Wells (UK) The Forum*

May 10 - Leicester (UK) Metal Monocle*

May 11 - Hastings (UK) The Crypt*

May 12 - Rotherham (UK) The Hive*

May 13 - Bradford (UK) The Underground*

May 14 - Leeds (UK) Boom*

May 15 - Newcastle (UK) Trillian's*

May 17 - Utrecht (NL) dB's*

May 18 - Munster (DE) Rare Guitar*

May 19 - TBA

May 20 - Berlin (DE) Desertfest Berlin

May 21 - TBA

May 23 - Cologne (DE) Club Volta*

May 24 - Hannover (DE) Lux*

May 25 - Leuven (BE) JH SOHO*

May 26 - Hamburg (DE) Molotow*

May 27 - Esbjerg (DK) Esbjerg Fuzztival

May 28 - Asendorf (DE) Kulturhaus

May 29 - TBA

May 30 - TBA

May 31 - Lucerne (CH) Sedel

June 1 - TBA

