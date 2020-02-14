.

Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions Release New Video

K. Wiggins | 02-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Desert SessionsPhoto courtesy First Floor

Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions have released a music video for the track "If You Run." The song comes from the collective's Vols. 11 & 1.

The clip stars Homme and Libby Grace and was filmed by director Rio Hackford in Joshua Tree including the famed Rancho De La Luna studio in the California high desert town.

Hackford had this to say, "The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the Dessert Sessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world. Homme, Sweeney and I are some of the only people who have heard Libby's music, so the idea of them introducing her to the players and recording process lit the fuse.

"The song lent itself perfectly to the lonesome desert landscape and the spell that the Rancho can cast on anyone that passes through its doors." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions Release New Video

More Desert Sessions News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary- Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray- KISS- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions Release New Video

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Thick Release 'Bumming Me Out' Video

Glacier Veins Release 'Driveway' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.