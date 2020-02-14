Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions Release New Video

Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions have released a music video for the track "If You Run." The song comes from the collective's Vols. 11 & 1.

The clip stars Homme and Libby Grace and was filmed by director Rio Hackford in Joshua Tree including the famed Rancho De La Luna studio in the California high desert town.

Hackford had this to say, "The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the Dessert Sessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world. Homme, Sweeney and I are some of the only people who have heard Libby's music, so the idea of them introducing her to the players and recording process lit the fuse.

"The song lent itself perfectly to the lonesome desert landscape and the spell that the Rancho can cast on anyone that passes through its doors." Watch the video here.





