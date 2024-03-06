Rebellion Festival 2024 Announced

(Division) Returning this summer over four days from the 1st to the 4th of August at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Rebellion Festival has once again pulled together a line-up that runs the full length and breadth of worldwide alternative and punk rock culture.

From the four iconic, genre-defining headline artists of The Stranglers, Sham 69, Cock Sparrer and Stiff Little Fingers to the young upstarts kicking up a racket in 2024 like The Chisel, The Meffs, Grade 2, Bar Stool Preachers, HotWax, and Meryl Streek, Rebellion Festival displays an ageless and timeless event annually that demonstrates just how big and welcoming our punk rock family continues to grow.

With over three hundred bands and artists playing and performing across the Winter Garden's multiple stages, Rebellion Festival really does supply something for everyone with an interest in alternative culture. From the very roots of the movement with the proto 60s garage punk of Love guitarist Johnny Echols, performing with his version of the psychedelic legends, to 1970s glam stompers The Sweet who were a huge influence on the first waves of punk, Rebellion Festival goes from the very start to the wholly contemporary, and everything in between.

A recent and thrilling addition to the line-up this year is the eclectic and theatrical Gogol Bordello from the Lower East side of Manhattan, although they feature members hailing from Ukraine, Ecuador, Russia and Ethiopia for a truly worldwide sound. The band are notorious for their relentless touring, and they have lapped the world many times since their formation in 1999. Rebellion is excited to finally have them hitting the festival in 2024.

All this and so much more, these join many other highlights including Tom Robinson Band, UK Subs, Lydia Lunch, Toyah, Dead Boys, Ruts DC, GBH, Cockney Rejects, The Alarm, and The Men They Couldn't Hang.

