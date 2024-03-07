No Doubt's Adrian Young Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

(Big Picture Media) SoCal punk rock band, The Offspring, have shared the eighth episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring featuring Adrian Young (No Doubt, DREAMCAR).

In this episode, Adrian Young kicks back with Dexter, Noodles and Blackball to chat about the DIY years before radio play, ridiculous on-stage antics and the No Doubt shows at Coachella, their first in 9 years. Blackball recounts the debauchery at The Offspring's 'Come Out and Play' Night with the Anaheim Ducks, before he blacked out.

Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). The following episodes have featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals, Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, Jack Grisham of T.S.O.L., Rob Trujillo of Metallica, Jason "Blackball" McLean and The Offspring original drummer, James Lilja as special guests. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.

