The HU Release 'The Gereg - Instrumentals' Album

(Facci PR) Mongolian heavy metal band The HU are thrilled to release a new, companion album to their critically acclaimed debut release The Gereg with The Gereg - Instrumentals.
Gala from the band says, "The Gereg album is the first album that introduced the Hunnu Rock genre to the world and introduced us to the world. In both the deluxe and the original album of our first album, we used many different instruments and pieces. Therefore, releasing the instrumentals of the album makes me very happy and fulfilled. I am sure our fans will enjoy listening to all the different sounds."
The Gereg - Instrumentals includes 12 tracks of their unique and powerful music in an instrumental only version. This album, digitally remastered in Dolby ATMOS, transports the listener with an all-new listening experience for this incredibly unique music from Mongolia. Highlights include both the original and deluxe versions of "Wolf Totem", "Yuve Yuve Yu" , and "Song of Women".
