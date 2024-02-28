Accept Unleash 'Humanoid' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Accept unleash the first single, the title track of their upcoming album 'Humanoid', out on April 26, 2024! The hard-hitting first single features razor-sharp riffs in true ACCEPT style and comments on our reliance on technology. The dystopian atmosphere of the accompanying official music video compliments the track perfectly, depicting a stark contrast between a video wall and the band performing live in front of it.

The band was the first heavy metal band from Germany to explode internationally, influencing an entire generation of bands. Founded in 1976, Accept has remained at the top of the scene with countless sold-out shows, headline slots at all major international festivals, Gold certifications, #1 chart positions, and a colossal number of albums sold throughout the years.

Fans will get their chance to hear the new songs live soon after the release of 'Humanoid' on Accept's South American tour, kicking off at the end of April, as well as at many big European summer festivals - including Hellfest, Wacken, and Masters of Rock. Tickets for Accept's autumn 2024 European headline tour are also already on sale. Watch the video below and secure your copy of 'Humanoid' now!

ACCEPT on "Humanoid": "The song plays with the omnipresent topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In a strange way, we have entered exciting times now... This digital revolution has a huge impact, probably bigger than anything humankind has ever gone through. The Industrial Revolution was huge, but this might be even bigger, and we're just at the beginning of it. However, I'm also a little afraid that humanity gets lost and pushed aside in all this stuff. The song is pretty impactful and provoking!"

