Margaritaville Parrot Bobblehead with a Cause Unveiled to Celebrate Jimmy Buffett

(PR) Last Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially-licensed Margaritaville Bobblehead to celebrate the life and legacy of beloved singer-songwriter, Jimmy Buffett, and raise funds for his Singing for Change Foundation. The bobblehead featuring the iconic Margaritaville parrot is available exclusively from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The bobblehead features a colorful parrot wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a backward baseball cap while playing the guitar. With "MARGARITAVILLE" written across the front, the base features a sand texture on the top with a bamboo-like border.
Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, features hotel and resorts, premium RV destinations, gaming properties, a cruise line, active aging communities, and an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, podcast, and more.
The limited edition bobbleheads are currently available for pre-order exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store here. The bobbleheads, which will ship to customers in June, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
The Singing for Change Foundation seeks to honor Jimmy's spirit of giving, helping others, and having fun along the way. Every contribution to Singing for Change advances Jimmy's desire to give back and share some success. The foundation has been "sprinkling pixie dust" as Jimmy called it, all over the United States and various parts of the globe since 1995, helping thousands of people find a better way to live. Singing for Change funds organizations that inspire personal growth, community integration and the enhanced awareness that collectively, people can bring about positive change.
"We're excited to create this Margaritaville Bobblehead as a tribute to Jimmy Buffett's hit song with a portion of proceeds supporting the incredible Singing for Change organization," said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder & CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
