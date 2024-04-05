Mac McAnally Releases Two New Songs Ahead Of Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert

(117) The wait is over! Today, electrifying artist Mac McAnally released his highly anticipated new songs "Oysters and Pearls" and "All The Way Around." To listen to "Oysters and Pearls" and "All The Around" please click here.

"Oysters and Pearls" is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally and Jimmy Buffett. Buffet previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.

The second new song, "All The Way Around," paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling "All The Way Around," wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist.

The two new songs exclusively premiered and have been played actively on Radio Margaritaville. They are available everywhere now!

Next up, McAnally will proudly be stepping into the role of musical director for the upcoming "Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett" Concert at The Hollywood Bowl on April 11. McAnally will be joined by The Coral Reefer Band along with Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jake Shimabukuro, Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Jake Owen, Pitbull, and many more.

McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the ten-time CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades with no sign of slowing down.

Mac McAnally Live Dates:

April 3 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

April 4 - Clearwater, Fla. - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 14 - Franklin, Tenn. - Franklin Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. - City Winery - SOLD OUT

April 23 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

April 25 - Clearwater, Fla. - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 27 - Boca Raton, Fla. - Mizner Park Amphitheater

April 28 - Orlando, Fla. - The Plaza Live - SOLD OUT

May 4 - Port Neches, Texas - Port Neches RiverFest

May 30 - Hopewell, Va. - The Beacon Theatre

May 31 - Rocky Mount, Va. - Harvester Performance Center - SOLD OUT

June 1 - Bristol, Va. - Paramount Center for the Arts - SOLD OUT

June 7 - Arlington, Texas - Texas Hall

June 8 - Crystal Beach, Texas - Camp Margaritaville

June 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. - City Winery

June 15 - Amagansett, N.Y. - The Stephen Talkhouse - SOLD OUT

Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. - Mesa Arts Center

Aug. 8 - Solana Beach, Calif. - Belly Up Tavern - SOLD OUT

Aug. 9 - West Hollywood, Calif. - The Troubadour

Aug. 31 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns

Aug. 13 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Aug. 15 - Evans, Ga. - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Oct. 10 - Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse

Nov. 1 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House - SOLD OUT

