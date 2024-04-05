Mac McAnally Releases Two New Songs Ahead Of Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert

(117) The wait is over! Today, electrifying artist Mac McAnally released his highly anticipated new songs "Oysters and Pearls" and "All The Way Around." To listen to "Oysters and Pearls" and "All The Around" please click here.
"Oysters and Pearls" is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally and Jimmy Buffett. Buffet previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.
The second new song, "All The Way Around," paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling "All The Way Around," wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist.
The two new songs exclusively premiered and have been played actively on Radio Margaritaville. They are available everywhere now!
Next up, McAnally will proudly be stepping into the role of musical director for the upcoming "Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett" Concert at The Hollywood Bowl on April 11. McAnally will be joined by The Coral Reefer Band along with Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jake Shimabukuro, Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Jake Owen, Pitbull, and many more.
McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the ten-time CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades with no sign of slowing down.
Mac McAnally Live Dates:
April 3 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - SOLD OUT
April 4 - Clearwater, Fla. - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
April 14 - Franklin, Tenn. - Franklin Theatre - SOLD OUT
April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. - City Winery - SOLD OUT
April 23 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - SOLD OUT
April 25 - Clearwater, Fla. - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT
April 27 - Boca Raton, Fla. - Mizner Park Amphitheater
April 28 - Orlando, Fla. - The Plaza Live - SOLD OUT
May 4 - Port Neches, Texas - Port Neches RiverFest
May 30 - Hopewell, Va. - The Beacon Theatre
May 31 - Rocky Mount, Va. - Harvester Performance Center - SOLD OUT
June 1 - Bristol, Va. - Paramount Center for the Arts - SOLD OUT
June 7 - Arlington, Texas - Texas Hall
June 8 - Crystal Beach, Texas - Camp Margaritaville
June 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. - City Winery
June 15 - Amagansett, N.Y. - The Stephen Talkhouse - SOLD OUT
Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. - Mesa Arts Center
Aug. 8 - Solana Beach, Calif. - Belly Up Tavern - SOLD OUT
Aug. 9 - West Hollywood, Calif. - The Troubadour
Aug. 31 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns
Aug. 13 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Aug. 15 - Evans, Ga. - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Oct. 10 - Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse
Nov. 1 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House - SOLD OUT
