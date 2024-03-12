Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

(Victory Lap Media) Earl Scruggs Music Festival will return to Mill Spring, NC August 30-September 1 with a trifecta of outstanding talent, supreme amenities, and family friendly entertainment. This morning, organizers announced the 2024 lineup will include "Delta Dawn'' hitmaker Tanya Tucker, seminal string band Old Crow Medicine Show, country and bluegrass mainstay Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Colorado jamgrass ensemble Yonder Mountain String Band, and many more first-class pickers. Held annually at Tryon International Equestrian Center, Scruggs Fest has quickly become a beloved tradition among fans of Earl Scruggs, the three-finger banjoist who pioneered one of the most popular musical techniques in history. Along with the aforementioned acts, Scruggs Fest looks forward to welcoming returning hosts Jerry Douglas and The Earls of Leicester, plus first-time guests The Steeldrivers, Mighty Poplar, Lindsay Lou, Miko Marks, and nearly a dozen others.

Now entering its third year, Earl Scruggs Music Festival was established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC. According to Bluegrass Today, Scruggs Fest "has already risen to the top tier of annual music festivals." WMOT in Nashville adds, "[Scruggs' family] would have been impressed by this tribute to the most influential bluegrass musician in history;" while Grateful Web dubs the festival "a truly exceptional event." With a standout lineup featuring the best in traditional roots music and progressive fusions, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will continue to illuminate the profound impact that Scruggs had on American culture, while uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices in the genre. A portion of proceeds will support the festival's beneficiaries, the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, who serve Earl Scruggs' home region of the Carolina Foothills with cultural programming through multiple channels.

Additional programming to be announced at a later date will include performances by Junior Appalachian Musicians, PacJAM, and more. The festival will once again take place at Tryon International Equestrian Center in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its roster of rotating events including world class equestrian competitions, festive holiday celebrations, concerts, and more, the immaculate campus will serve as a quintessential backdrop for the festival, which promises on-site lodging, dining, and comfortable amenities throughout the event weekend.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival will occur August 30-September 1, 2024 in Mill Spring, NC. Advance-price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of General Admission and VIP packages available. VIP ticket packages include reserved seating in VIP-exclusive indoor and outdoor spaces, exclusive merchandise items, complimentary refreshments, and more. On-site camping and cabin rentals are also available for reservation via the festival website.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2024 Lineup

Hosted By:

Jerry Douglas

The Earls of Leicester

Featuring:

Tanya Tucker

Old Crow Medicine Show

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Steeldrivers

Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project

Mighty Poplar

Lindsay Lou

Pony Bradshaw

Darrell Scott's String Band

Miko Marks

The Grascals

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Travis Book Band

Shadowgrass

Casey Driessen's Red Shoe Stringjam

Twisted Pine

Wyatt Ellis

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

Carley Arrowood

The Faux Paws

Larry & Joe

Martha Spencer & The Wonderland Country Band

Tanasi

The Wilder Flower

Warren Wilson College Bluegrass Band

