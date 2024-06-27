Earl Scruggs Music Festival Going Beyond Music

(Victory Lap) Returning to Tryon International Equestrian Center for its third annual Labor Day Weekend celebration, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will play host to more than just music. In addition to performances by leading Americana, country, and bluegrass acts Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Yonder Mountain String Band, and more, the three-day gathering will feature a variety of add-on opportunities including horseback riding, a 'Bluegrass Over Easy' breakfast, bourbon tasting, pickleball, yoga, and more. While some events require a paid admission, many activities are free to festival passholders. Taking full advantage of Tryon's extensive facilities, Earl Scruggs Music Festival is unlike any other bluegrass experience out there.

"Where else can you enjoy a trail ride in the morning, have lunch at a sit-down restaurant, and catch a world-class music act, all in the same day?," shares Doug Grondahl, COO of TIEC. "Our facility's versatility, high-end amenities, and stunning natural surroundings make it the perfect setting for a uniquely unforgettable music festival experience."

Earl Scruggs Music Festival officially kicks off on Friday morning, but festivities will start on Thursday evening with an open-to-the-public Welcome Home celebration featuring music from Tanasi and The Well Drinkers. The free event promises toe-tapping music and an opportunity to ring in the weekend with an energetic and communal atmosphere, setting a lively tone for the days ahead. A separately ticketed Bourbon and Bluegrass tasting event will also take place at TIEC with performances by Travis Book & Friends w/ Tommy Maher & Julian Pinelli. Mark your calendars for Thursday, August 29 from 6-9 p.m, and visit the Bourbon and Bluegrass ticket link for more information.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival is proud to welcome several new artists to its 2024 lineup. Western North Carolina's own The Well Drinkers will perform during both Thursday's kick-off event and Saturday's festivities; back by popular demand, Shawn Camp will bring his velvet voice and songwriting chops to the stage on Friday; Fine Tuned Sessions--presented by Rare Bird Farm and Blue Ridge Music Trails--will showcase the collaborations of Benjamin Barker & Brandon Johnson, Cary Fridley & Bayla Davis, and Shelia Kay Adams & Donna Ray Norton in a special Friday morning presentation; and in its long-standing partnership with Junior Appalachian Musicians, Scruggs Fest will also feature a number of youth performances from The Biscuit Eaters, Creekwater Collective, PacJAM Ramblers, and Ryn Riley & Appalachian Roots.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2024 Lineup

Hosted By:

Jerry Douglas

The Earls of Leicester

Featuring:

Tanya Tucker

Old Crow Medicine Show

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Steeldrivers

Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project

Mighty Poplar

Lindsay Lou

Pony Bradshaw

Darrell Scott's String Band

Miko Marks

Shawn Camp

The Grascals

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Travis Book Band

Shadowgrass

The Scruggs Sessions, Hosted by The Earls of Leicester

Casey Driessen's Red Shoe Stringjam

Twisted Pine

Wyatt Ellis

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

Carley Arrowood

The Faux Paws

Larry & Joe

Martha Spencer & The Wonderland Country Band

Tanasi

The Wilder Flower

The Well Drinkers

Warren Wilson College Bluegrass Band

Ryn Riley and Appalachian Roots

PacJAM Ramblers

The Biscuit Eaters

Creekwater Collective

Fine Tuned Sessions Presented by Rare Bird Farm & Blue Ridge Music Trails

