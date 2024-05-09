Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

(VPM) Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Mill Spring, NC August 30-September 1 with a trifecta of outstanding talent, supreme amenities, and family friendly entertainment. This morning, organizers shared daily lineups for the 2024 event, which includes Colorado jamgrass ensemble Yonder Mountain String Band and bluegrass fixtures The Steeldrivers on Friday; seminal string band Old Crow Medicine Show and country mainstay Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday; with "Delta Dawn'' hitmaker Tanya Tucker and Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project rounding out Sunday. Also on the books that weekend are returning hosts Jerry Douglas and The Earls of Leicester, plus first-time guests Mighty Poplar, Lindsay Lou, Miko Marks, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Larry & Joe, and nearly a dozen others. Single-day and weekend passes are on sale now.
Now entering its third year, Earl Scruggs Music Festival was established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC. According to Bluegrass Today, Scruggs Fest "has already risen to the top tier of annual music festivals." WMOT in Nashville adds, "[Scruggs' family] would have been impressed by this tribute to the most influential bluegrass musician in history;" while Grateful Web dubs the festival "a truly exceptional event." With a standout lineup featuring the best in traditional roots music and progressive fusions, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will continue to illuminate the profound impact that Scruggs had on American culture, while uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices in the genre. A portion of proceeds will support the festival's beneficiaries, the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, who serve Earl Scruggs' home region of the Carolina Foothills with cultural programming through multiple channels.
Earl Scruggs Music Festival will once again take place at Tryon International Equestrian Center in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its roster of rotating events including world class equestrian competitions, festive holiday celebrations, concerts, and more, the immaculate campus will serve as a quintessential backdrop for the festival, which promises on-site lodging, dining, and comfortable amenities throughout the event weekend.
Scruggs Fest 2024 is set for August 30-September 1 in Mill Spring, NC. Weekend and single day passes are currently on sale, with a variety of general admission and VIP packages available. VIP ticket packages include reserved seating in VIP-exclusive indoor and outdoor spaces, exclusive merchandise items, complimentary refreshments, and more. On-site camping is also available for reservation via the festival website.
Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2024 Lineup
Hosted By:
Jerry Douglas
The Earls of Leicester
Featuring:
Tanya Tucker
Old Crow Medicine Show
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Yonder Mountain String Band
The Steeldrivers
Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project
Mighty Poplar
Lindsay Lou
Pony Bradshaw
Darrell Scott's String Band
Miko Marks
The Grascals
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Travis Book Band
Shadowgrass
Casey Driessen's Red Shoe Stringjam
Twisted Pine
Wyatt Ellis
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light
Carley Arrowood
The Faux Paws
Larry & Joe
Martha Spencer & The Wonderland Country Band
Tanasi
The Wilder Flower
Warren Wilson College Bluegrass Band
