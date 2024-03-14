Circle Jerks and Descendents Release Split EP

(another side) Punk legends Circle Jerks and Descendents have released their collaborative EP today via Trust Records. In celebration of their upcoming co-headlining Spring tour, the two bands have hit the studio to capture each other's hits! The release includes Descendents' take on the Circle Jerks' "Red Tape", "I Just Want Some Skank" and iconic "Beverly Hills" on Side A. On Side B, Circle Jerks reenvision Descendents' "Kabuki Girl" and "Hope".

The EP will only be available to purchase as a physical 7". Trust Records is selling a white variant on their webstore today and a special red variant will be available on the upcoming tour. Fans can also purchase a blue variant from Circle Jerks or Descendents webstores today.

Descendents x Circle Jerks' co-headlining Spring tour is nearly SOLD OUT. It kicks off in Tempe, Arizona tomorrow and runs through Texas, Florida, up the East Coast. Adolescents will support each night.

Check out the official commercial below which includes Descendents' Milo Aukerman, Circle Jerks' Keith Morris, prominent rock photographer Edward Colver, skateboarder Steve Olson, Ian Svenonius and more. Created by The Times.

Track Listing:

A1- Red Tape - Descendents

A2- I Just Want Some Skank - Descendents

A3- Beverly Hills - Descendents

B1- Kabuki Girl - Circle Jerks

B2- Hope - Circle Jerks

Circle Jerks + Descendents Live Dates:

March 15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 16 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater (SOLD OUT)

March 17 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

March 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

March 20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

March 22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's (SOLD OUT)

March 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

March 24 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

March 26 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

March 27 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

March 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

March 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live (SOLD OUT)

March 31 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

April 2 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven (SOLD OUT)

April 3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

April 5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

April 6 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT)

April 7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (SOLD OUT)

April 9 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place (SOLD OUT)

April 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 12 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

April 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

w/ Adolescents

