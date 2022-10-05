The Circle Jerks Reveal Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled dates for their 40th Anniversary Tour, which is back on the road with support from Negative Approach, Adolescents, and 7Seconds (who will be reuniting for the first time in over five years).

Circle Jerks' current live lineup is vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Redd Kross), bassist Zander Schloss (The Weirdos, Joe Strummer) and drummer Joey Castillo (The Bronx, QOTSA, Danzig, BL'AST!, Wasted Youth).

The tour picks up in Los Angeles this week, and includes rescheduled dates beginning on July 7th and 8th with a two night stand at Irving Plaza in New York City. See the dates below:



MAY 11 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

MAY 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

JUN 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

JUN 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

JUN 25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

JUL 1 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

JUL 2 - Seattle, WA - Showbox @ Market

JUL 3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

JUL 7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

JUL 8 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

JUL 9 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

JUL 11 - Richmond, VA -The Broadberry

JUL 12 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

JUL 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

JUL 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

JUL 16 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

JUL 17 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

JUL 20 - Asheville, NC -The Orange Peel

JUL 21 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

JUL 22 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade

JUL 24 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's Uptown

AUG 20 - Greenwood Willage, CO - PID & Fiddler's Green

AUG 25 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

AUG 26 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

AUG 27 - Pasadena, CA - This Ain't No Picnic

SEP 1 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

SEP 2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

SEP 3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

SEP 5 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

SEP 6 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

