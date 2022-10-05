The Circle Jerks Reveal Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled dates for their 40th Anniversary Tour, which is back on the road with support from Negative Approach, Adolescents, and 7Seconds (who will be reuniting for the first time in over five years).
Circle Jerks' current live lineup is vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Redd Kross), bassist Zander Schloss (The Weirdos, Joe Strummer) and drummer Joey Castillo (The Bronx, QOTSA, Danzig, BL'AST!, Wasted Youth).
The tour picks up in Los Angeles this week, and includes rescheduled dates beginning on July 7th and 8th with a two night stand at Irving Plaza in New York City. See the dates below:
MAY 11 - Pomona, CA - Glass House
MAY 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
JUN 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
JUN 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
JUN 25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
JUL 1 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
JUL 2 - Seattle, WA - Showbox @ Market
JUL 3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
JUL 7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
JUL 8 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
JUL 9 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
JUL 11 - Richmond, VA -The Broadberry
JUL 12 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
JUL 13 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
JUL 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
JUL 16 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
JUL 17 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
JUL 20 - Asheville, NC -The Orange Peel
JUL 21 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
JUL 22 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade
JUL 24 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's Uptown
AUG 20 - Greenwood Willage, CO - PID & Fiddler's Green
AUG 25 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
AUG 26 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
AUG 27 - Pasadena, CA - This Ain't No Picnic
SEP 1 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
SEP 2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
SEP 3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
SEP 5 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
SEP 6 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
