Punk Supergroup OFF! Share 'Keep Your Mouth Shut' Video

(Biz 3) OFF!, the hardcore supergroup helmed by Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), have shared a new single and video for "Keep Your Mouth Shut" alongside the details of an upcoming eight song EP. FLSD EP, an exclusive Record Store Day release set to hit stores April 22 via Fat Possum, acts as an essential accompaniment to last year's career apex Free LSD full length.

Comprised of four heavy punk outtakes from the album sessions as well as the unedited takes of the full length's industrial free jazz interstitial pieces, the EP is arguably an even deeper distillation of the expansive aesthetic palette achieved by the band in the wake of recent lineup additions of drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and bassist Autry Fulbright II (...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead).

Immediately following the release of the EP the band will head out on a month long US tour, with support from Hong Kong F*** You, Die Spitz, and Upchuck on select dates.

A blisteringly brief hardcore screed, "Keep Your Mouth Shut" arrives alongside a video that features footage from the Free LSD feature film that was written, directed, and filmed in parallel with the album and made its festival circuit debut this past January as the closing selection at the 29th Slamdance Film Festival. A punk rock, sci-fi midnight movie, Free LSD follows the story of Keith (played by Keith Morris) as he embarks on an inter-dimensional journey after using an experimental drug that gives him a glimpse into a parallel universe where he is both the singer of the band OFF! and the target of an evil alien species bent on preventing the group from making an album that holds the key to awakening human consciousness. The video previews the moment where Keith has his first vision of fronting the band as they rip through the song at LA's Roxy Club. "We recorded 'Keep Your Mouth Shut' for Free LSD but ended up saving it for the movie," explains Coats. "We needed a powerful non-album track in the film to establish the band before their attempt to save human consciousness from the clutches of an evil alien species."

The film was written and directed by OFF!'s Dimitri Coats and features performances by Jack Black, David Yow (Jesus Lizard), Davey Havok (AFI), Chris D. (Flesh Eaters), James Duval, Chloe Dykstra, Chelsea Debo, Dana Gould, Barry Del Sherman, S.A. Griffin, Don Bolles (Germs), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks), and the recently departed D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys). More screenings and release info about the film is coming soon.

