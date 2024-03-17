Wake Me Unleash 'Finger On The Trigger' Video

Denver rockers Wake Me have released a music video for their brand new single "Finger On The Trigger", which was produced by The Used guitarist Joey Bradford.
The band had this to say, "We had been exploring a new sound for our band with the combination of Collin at lead vocals and working with a new producer Joey Bradford of The Used.
"This is one of the songs we ended up being most excited about not only because we thought it was great, but it was also very different than what we had been doing and perhaps not exactly what other bands were aiming for."
