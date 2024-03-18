Nektar To Take 'Journey To The Other Side' With New Live Package

Prog veterans Nektar pay homage to their late drummer and founding member Ron Howden with the upcoming release of "Journey To The Other Side - Live At The Dunellen Theatre June 10, 2023".

Glass Onyon sent over these details: Formed in Germany in 1969, Nektar favored extended compositions and concept albums over the constraints of pop. They were among the progenitors of the progressive rock movement of the 1970s as well as the jam-band scene that arose in the late 1990s. Their sound traveled well to the States, where they enjoyed Top 40 success with "A Tab in the Ocean" (1972) and "Remember the Future" (1973). Nearly 20 albums and a half-century later, the band's artistic and personal charisma has earned them masses of devoted fans along with their latest album "The Other Side" (2020) which was Number 1 on Amazon Progressive Music.

As they begin the next 50 years of their career, they kick it off with "Journey to the Other Side - Live at The Dunellen Theatre June 10, 2023." Recorded during the band's 50th anniversary tour, this release captures the band in all their glory with a 2CD/Blu-Ray set with a 5-camera shoot and multi-track recording. Clocking in at over 2 and 1/2 hours and spanning the band's entire career with classics like "Remember the Future Parts 1 & 2," "A Tab in the Ocean," and many more.

This recording has become a virtual remembrance of Nektar drummer and primary member, Ron Howden, who died suddenly at the ripe old age of 78 on September 29th, 2023. As founding member Derek "Mo" Moore states, "I think you will enjoy being part of Nektar's 50th extended Anniversary Tour and glad we captured this performance. Rest in Peace Ron." Pre-order here.

The band is currently hard at work on their forthcoming trilogy "Mission To Mars." The first installment is scheduled to hit in early June to coincide with the band's tour which kicks off in New Jersey on June 7th.

JUN 7: Dunellen Theatre - Dunellen, NJ

JUN 9: Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland OH

JUN 11: Irving Theater - Indianapolis, IN

JUN 12: The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

JUN 13: The Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

JUN 15: The Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, IL (2pm Matinee Show)

JUN 15: The Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, IL (8pm Show)

JUN 18: Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

JUN 19: Daryl's House - Pawling, NY

SEP 5-8: Nene Valley Rock Festival 2024 - Grimsthorpe, UK

