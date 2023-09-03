Nektar 'Remember The Future' Box Set Coming

(Glass Onyon) Prog Legends Nektar "Remember The Future" 4CD/Blu-Ray Box Set is set to be released on November 24, 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic album.

Newly remastered from the original master tapes and featuring new 5.1 surround sound and stereo mixes of the album along with a previously unreleased live concert from January 1974, the 1973 quad mix and additional video content of the remember the future promotional film, The Film Of Wings for BBC TVs Old Grey Whistle Test and the live performance of "Desolation Valley / Waves" for the TV show. With Illustrated Booklet And New Essay.

First released in November 1973, the album was a conceptual piece comprising a musical cycle divided into two parts and was recorded at Chipping Norton Studios in England. "Remember the Future" became the band's most successful album, being a chart hit in Germany, but also reaching number 13 on the US Billboard charts without the band having ever toured America. It was a pivotal album for the band and broke them to a wider audience and remains one of Nektar's most well-known and highly regarded works.

This 50th Anniversary edition comprises 4 CDs and a multi-region Blu Ray disc and features a newly remastered original stereo mix of the album along with and additional two CDs featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded at the Stadthalle, Munster, Germany in January 1974 and stunning new 5.1 Surround Sound and Stereo mixes of the album from the original multi track tapes. Also included on the Blu ray disc are the original 1973 Quad mix and additional video content comprising of the rare "Remember the Future" promotional film, the film of "Wings" shown on BBC TVs Old Grey Whistle Test and a live performance of "Desolation Valley / Waves" for the same TV show.

TRACK LISTING

DISC ONE

Remember the Future - The 50th Anniversary remaster

1 Remember the Future Part One

2 Remember the Future Part Two

Bonus track

3 Let it Grow (Live Erbach, Germany April 1973)

DISC TWO

Remember the Future - The 50th Anniversary stereo remix

1 Remember the Future Part One

2 Remember the Future Part Two

Bonus tracks

3 Lonely Roads (German promo single version)

4 Let it Grow (German promo single version)

DISC THREE

Live at Stadthalle, Munster, Germany 28th January 1974

Previously unreleased

1 King of Twilight

2 Desolation Valley

3 A Day in the Life of a Preacher

4 Cast Your Fate

DISC FOUR

Live at Stadthalle, Munster, Germany 28th January 1974

Previously unreleased

1 Odyssee

2 That's Life

3 Fidgety Queen

4 Ron's On

5 Show Me the Way

6 Little Boy

7 Need Love

8 Smile / Lonely Roads

9 Let it Grow

DISC FIVE

Remember the Future

96 kHz / 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound mix / stereo remix / original stereo mix / 1973 Quad mix

1 Remember the Future - Part One

2 Remember the Future - Part Two

Visual content

1 Remember the Future - (promotional film 1973)

2 Wings (BBC TV "Old Grey Whistle Test" - 10th July 1973)

3 Desolation Valley / Waves (BBC TV "Old Grey Whistle Test" - 23rd October 1973)

Related Stories

More Nektar News