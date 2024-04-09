Prog Legends Nektar Expand 'Recycled' Box Set

(Glass Onyon) Prog Legends Nektar have just released a newly remastered and expanded of their "Recycled" 5CD Box Set features an additional 32 tracks including the first mix of the album by legendary Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick, along with three CDs of live concert recordings from Massey Hall, Toronto and Calderone Concert Hall, Long Island on the 1976 Recycled Tour.

First released in October 1975, Nektar's "Recycled" was a conceptual work about the concerns of the impact of pollution and environmental damage to the earth and was recorded at the Chateau d'Herouville in France and at AIR Studios in London with sessions engineered by Geoff Emerick.

The album was also significant for the guest appearance of synthesizer player Larry Fast (of Synergy, who was later to work with Peter Gabriel). "Recycled" became another hit in Germany and the USA and spawned a long US and Canadian tour. The message of the album is arguably more pertinent than it was at the time of its original release and remains one of Nektar's most highly regarded works.

This new 5CD edition features a newly remastered version of the album along with two rare single edits, a discarded early mix of the album by Geoff Emerick and an additional three CDs of live recordings from concerts at Massey Hall, Toronto and Calderone Concert Hall in Long Island on the band's 1976 "Recycled" tour. The set also features an illustrated book and is a fine celebration of a progressive rock classic.

TRACK LISTING

DISC ONE

Recycled - 2024 Remaster

1 Recycle

2 Cybernetic Consumption

3 Recycle Countdown

4 Automaton Horrorscope

5 Recycling

6 Flight to Reality

7 Unendless Imaginations

8 Sao Paulo Sunrise

9 Costa Del Sol

10 Marvellous Moses

11 It's All Over

Bonus tracks

12 Flight to Reality (single version)

13 It's All Over (single version)

DISC TWO

Recycled - Original Geoff Emerick mix 1975 - 2024 Remaster

1 Recycle

2 Cybernetic Consumption

3 Recycle Countdown

4 Automaton Horrorscope

5 Recycling

6 Flight to Reality

7 Unendless Imaginations

8 Sao Paulo Sunrise

9 Costa Del Sol

10 Marvellous Moses

11 It's All Over

DISC THREE

Live at Massey Hall, Toronto - 26 May 1976 - Previously unreleased

1 Sao Paulo Sunrise

2 Marvellous Moses

3 It's All Over

4 Patch

5 Listen

6 Smile

7 Recycled

8 1-2-3-4

9 Let it Grow

DISC FOUR

Live at Calderone Concert Hall, Long Island, USA - 24 July 1975 - Previously unreleased

1 A Tab in the Ocean

2 Remember the Future Part One

3 Sao Paulo Sunrise

4 Marvellous Moses

5 It's All Over

DISC FIVE

Live at Calderone Concert Hall, Long Island, USA - 24 July 1975 - Previously unreleased

1 Patch

2 Listen

3 Smile / Lonely Roads

4 Recycled

5 Let it Grow

Related Stories

Nektar To Take 'Journey To The Other Side' With New Live Package

Nektar 'Remember The Future' Box Set Coming

News > Nektar