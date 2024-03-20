(MBM) Forbidden have announced their first annual OmegAfest on May 4, 2024 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA, which will feature performances from Biohazard, Warbringer and more.
When Forbidden was reborn last year things got off to a raucous start. One of the first things the band wanted to do is to be able to control their own flow. Choose where, when and what they play. That's why they created our own festival... OmegAfest!
This will be the first of hopefully many more European-like festivals that the band will throw annually at the UC Theater in Berkeley. An amazing venue with a 1,400 capacity, excellent sound, stage & lights.
The idea is they get to hand pick the bands they play with every year covering multiple genres of heavy music. This year they have BIOHAZARD co-headlining with FORBIDDEN. BIOHAZARD's first gig back in the Bay in 30 years!
Each year moving forward the band will select national acts as well as a few strong up and coming local bands. A genre blend creating a more European style of eclectic talent.
OmegAfest will be FORBIDDEN's ONLY Bay Area appearance of 2024.
OmegAfest 2024 Lineup:
May 4, 2024
The UC Theatre
Berkeley, CA
Biohazard
Forbidden
Warbringer
Exciter
Hatriot
Bewitcher
Death Grave
Frolic
Hellbender
Dogma Release 'Forbidden Zone' Video
Tennis Open 'Forbidden Doors' With New Single
Judas Priest Top Two U.S. Charts With 'Invincible Shield'- Special Def Leppard Release For Record Store Day- more
blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024- Metallica Star Working On Musical Side Project- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Special Def Leppard Release For Record Store Day
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Go Southern Rock With 'Suffering'
Forbidden Recruit Biohazard and Warbringer For OmegAfest
The Melvins Deliver 'Allergic To Food'
Kenny Chesney To Talk New Album And Tour On Today Show
Slightly Stoopid To Rock The Rockies This Summer
Judas Priest Top Two U.S. Charts With 'Invincible Shield'
Singled Out: Belle Lundon's Space Cadet (Remix)