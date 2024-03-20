.

Forbidden Recruit Biohazard and Warbringer For OmegAfest

(MBM) Forbidden have announced their first annual OmegAfest on May 4, 2024 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA, which will feature performances from Biohazard, Warbringer and more.

When Forbidden was reborn last year things got off to a raucous start. One of the first things the band wanted to do is to be able to control their own flow. Choose where, when and what they play. That's why they created our own festival... OmegAfest!

This will be the first of hopefully many more European-like festivals that the band will throw annually at the UC Theater in Berkeley. An amazing venue with a 1,400 capacity, excellent sound, stage & lights.

The idea is they get to hand pick the bands they play with every year covering multiple genres of heavy music. This year they have BIOHAZARD co-headlining with FORBIDDEN. BIOHAZARD's first gig back in the Bay in 30 years!

Each year moving forward the band will select national acts as well as a few strong up and coming local bands. A genre blend creating a more European style of eclectic talent.

OmegAfest will be FORBIDDEN's ONLY Bay Area appearance of 2024.

OmegAfest 2024 Lineup:
May 4, 2024
The UC Theatre
Berkeley, CA
Biohazard
Forbidden
Warbringer
Exciter
Hatriot
Bewitcher
Death Grave
Frolic
Hellbender

