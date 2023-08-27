.

Dogma Release 'Forbidden Zone' Video

08-27-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dogma Release 'Forbidden Zone' Video

(GM) Dogma releases their new single and video, "Forbidden Zone." This is the first visual chapter (and first track) of the comprehensive Dogma saga that constitutes their forthcoming album.

The story unfolds within this inaugural track, boldly exploring taboos that constrain authentic expression. The resonant message dares all souls to shatter the chains that bind them, embarking on a journey towards genuine self-discovery and empowerment.

The video, directed by Saico, vividly illustrates the curiosity surrounding these taboos. It follows the infamous nuns (Lilith, Lamia, Nixe, and Abrahel), who bear witness to the wavering purity of a young Lilith, tempted to enter the covenant's oath.

Dogma encourages the devoted to confront their innermost fears and embrace the liberation lying beyond the bounds of conventionality. Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Dogma Release 'Forbidden Zone' Video

Crown The Empire Release 'Superstar' Video As Dogma Arrives

Crown The Empire Share New DOGMA Single 'Black Sheep'

Crown The Empire Release Dogma Video To Announce New Album

More Dogma News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor- Ice Nine Kills Expand 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' Album- more

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72- Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident- Asking Alexandria- more

Day In Country

Tim McGraw Celebrates New Album On Good Morning America- Jason Aldean Announces New Album- Breland Releases New Single- more

Reviews

Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area

Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour

Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland

Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts

Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago

Latest News

AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor

Ice Nine Kills Expand 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' Album

Carnifex Recruit Chelsea Grin's Tom Barber For 'Death's Forgotten Children'

Foghat Premiere 'Drivin' On' Video

U.D.O. Release 'Fight For The Right' Lyric Video

Royal Tusk 'Head Up' With New Video

Amorphis Reveals 'Amongst Stars (Feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)' Live Video

A R I Z O N A Share New Single 'Hanging On'