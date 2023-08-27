Dogma Release 'Forbidden Zone' Video

(GM) Dogma releases their new single and video, "Forbidden Zone." This is the first visual chapter (and first track) of the comprehensive Dogma saga that constitutes their forthcoming album.
The story unfolds within this inaugural track, boldly exploring taboos that constrain authentic expression. The resonant message dares all souls to shatter the chains that bind them, embarking on a journey towards genuine self-discovery and empowerment.
The video, directed by Saico, vividly illustrates the curiosity surrounding these taboos. It follows the infamous nuns (Lilith, Lamia, Nixe, and Abrahel), who bear witness to the wavering purity of a young Lilith, tempted to enter the covenant's oath.
Dogma encourages the devoted to confront their innermost fears and embrace the liberation lying beyond the bounds of conventionality. Watch the video below:
