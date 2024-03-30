Bob Rock Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring

(BPM) The Offspring have shared the ninth episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring featuring multi-platinum award winning producer, engineer and musician, Bob Rock (Metallica, Motley Crue, Michael Buble, The Offspring).

For this episode, The Offspring takes a break in between recording sessions with legendary producer Bob Rock to put him in front of the microphone. Bob and the band discuss Canadian punk rock, recording to tape back in the day and what the most important elements of an Offspring song are. Bob shares some epic tales from the studio with The Payolas, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi and Metallica. Blackball finds out that Bob has also worked with Mariah Carey.

Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). The following episodes have featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals, Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, Jack Grisham of T.S.O.L., Rob Trujillo of Metallica, Jason "Blackball" McLean, The Offspring original drummer, James Lilja and Adrian Young of No Doubt and DREAMCAR as special guests. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.

