Scotty McCreery Delivers 'Red Letter Blueprint'

(EBM) Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery has never been one to shy away from sharing his faith, even expressing the duality of his spirituality on his No. 1 hit song "In Between" where he sang "I ain't all Holy water and I ain't all Jim Beam...I'm somewhere in between." Just in time for Easter, McCreery is getting personal again with today's release of his latest track, "Red Letter Blueprint," from his upcoming album Rise and Fall, out May 10th.

"My faith is everything to me," said McCreery. "It's held me up during my lows, and it's been with me when I celebrate my highs. This new album was influenced by the rises and falls in my life through the years, so I wanted to sing about what sustains me. I've featured songs about my wife and my son, but I also wanted to share a song about my faith. I hope it is comforting to anyone who may need to hear these words."

Written by McCreery with Derek George, Brent Anderson, Jeremy Bussey and Monty Criswell, "Red Letter Blueprint" is about taking solace in the belief that no matter how far away true peace seems, the path to get there is clearly marked. Building from a tender piano melody and McCreery's convicted yet empathetic vocals, this insightful ballad about inner strength and encouragement finds him leaning on the comforting clarity of eternal faith.

