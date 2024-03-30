Scotty McCreery Delivers 'Red Letter Blueprint'

(EBM) Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery has never been one to shy away from sharing his faith, even expressing the duality of his spirituality on his No. 1 hit song "In Between" where he sang "I ain't all Holy water and I ain't all Jim Beam...I'm somewhere in between." Just in time for Easter, McCreery is getting personal again with today's release of his latest track, "Red Letter Blueprint," from his upcoming album Rise and Fall, out May 10th.
"My faith is everything to me," said McCreery. "It's held me up during my lows, and it's been with me when I celebrate my highs. This new album was influenced by the rises and falls in my life through the years, so I wanted to sing about what sustains me. I've featured songs about my wife and my son, but I also wanted to share a song about my faith. I hope it is comforting to anyone who may need to hear these words."
Written by McCreery with Derek George, Brent Anderson, Jeremy Bussey and Monty Criswell, "Red Letter Blueprint" is about taking solace in the belief that no matter how far away true peace seems, the path to get there is clearly marked. Building from a tender piano melody and McCreery's convicted yet empathetic vocals, this insightful ballad about inner strength and encouragement finds him leaning on the comforting clarity of eternal faith.
Scotty McCreery Announces New Album With 'Slow Dance' Single
Scotty McCreery Shares Ode To Fatherhood With 'Love Like This'
Scotty McCreery 'Can't Pass the Bar'
Scotty McCreery Invited to Become a Member of the Grand Ole Opry
Pearl Jam Share Trailer For Movie Theater Event- Bob Rock Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring- more
Sammy (Hagar) Super Sunday Coming To TV- Anthrax Reuniting With Dan Lilker For Upcoming Live Dates- NEEDTOBREATHE Livestream- more
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Pearl Jam Share Trailer For Movie Theater Event
Bob Rock Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring
Alien Ant Farm Takes Fans On 'Last dAntz'
Scotty McCreery Delivers 'Red Letter Blueprint'
The Cold Stares Go Back To Their Roots With 'Horse To Water'
Gamblers To Rock 'Pulverizer' Album Release Show
Michael Shrieve To Deliver 'Drums Of Compassion' In May
Yonder Mountain String Band Share Previously Unreleased Music With 'I'd Like Off' EP