Ipecac Recordings Celebrates 25 Years

(Speakeasy) Ipecac Recordings, the iconic independent record label founded by Greg Werckman and Mike Patton, celebrates its 25th anniversary today, with the San Francisco-born label established on April 1, 1999.

For a quarter century, Ipecac has been at the forefront of innovative music, earning a reputation for championing artists who defy conventions and push boundaries. From rock to hip-hop to classical, and everything in between, the label has become synonymous with creativity, authenticity, and artistic freedom.

Over those 25 years, Ipecac has released a diverse collection of critically-acclaimed albums, including works from The Melvins, Mr. Bungle, Fantômas, ISIS, Faith No More, Eagles of Death Metal, the soundtracks to Valve Software, and so much more. With a roster that continues to evolve and expand, the label remains committed to nurturing talent and providing a home for musicians who dare to be different.

Greg Werckman, co-founder of Ipecac Recordings, shares: "A label does not last 25 years without consumer support. We are not the biggest or hippest record label, that was never our goal, but we are so lucky to have such a loyal, adventurous fanbase. We appreciate you and THANK you!"

Mike Patton adds: "Ipecac was us realizing we needed to start creating our own universe, where albums that didn't necessarily fit other, more traditional labels, could have a home."

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, Ipecac Recordings has planned a series of special vinyl reissues. Today, the label announced three reissues from Fantomas, the band that started it all for Ipecac and features Patton, Buzz Osborne, Dave Lombardo and Trevor Dunn. The trio of albums include the band's self-titled debut, which was the first release on Ipecac, as well as The Director's Cut and Suspended Animation. Also coming soon is Dälek's 1998 debut Negro Necro Nekros, coming May 10 digitally and June 28 on both black and Ipecac 25th anniversary silver vinyl.

Ipecac General Manager, Marc Schapiro, adds: "As we look ahead to the next chapter, one thing remains certain: the spirit of creativity that has defined the label from the beginning will continue."

Recent offerings from the spunky label include albums from CNTS, Venera, Oxbow, Dave Lombardo and Spotlights, with upcoming records from the Melvins, Alessandro "Asso" Stefana, and a recent tease from the label hinting at something from the Jesus Lizard.

